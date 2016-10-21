Highland Lakes early voting times and locations

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — After months of hearing the candidates speak, the time has come to hit the button as early voting in Texas starts Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Across the Highland Lakes, voters will cast their ballots and have their say in local, state, and national elections.

In Burnet and Llano counties, most of the county elections were decided in March during the Republican primaries. No Democrats or third-party candidates filed to run in any county election, leaving the Republican nominees the presumptive winners. Those candidates will still be on the ballot, but with no opponents, they’ll be sworn in Jan. 1, 2017.

There are, however, contested races from the state level through the White House.

At the top of the ticket for president and vice president, the choices are (if you haven’t been paying attention) Republicans Donald Trump and Michael Pence, Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, Libertarians Gary Johnson and William Weld, and Green Party candidates Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka.

In Llano County, voters have a choice in the U.S representative District 11 race between incumbent Republican Mike Conaway and Democratic challenger Nicholas Landhold.

In Burnet County, voters have a three-way race for U.S. representative District 25 among incumbent Republican Roger Williams, Democratic challenger Kathi Thomas, and Libertarian challenger Loren Marc Schneiderman.

Then it breaks down to the state-level races. Many of those are the same in Burnet and Llano counties, but there are some differences.

Here are some of the common races.

Railroad commissioner:

• Republican Wayne Christian

• Democrat Grady Yarbrough

• Libertarian Mark Miller

• Green Party Martina Salinas

Supreme Court justice, Place 3:

• Republican Debra Lehrmann

• Democrat Mike Westergren

• Libertarian Kathie Glass

• Green Party Rodolfo Rivera Munoz

Supreme Court justice, Place 5:

• Republican Paul Green

• Democrat Dori Contreras Garza

• Libertarian Tom Oxford

• Green Party Charles E. Waterbury

Supreme Court justice, Place 9:

• Republican Eva Guzman

• Democrat Savannah Robinson

• Libertarian Don Fulton

• Green Party Jim Chisolm

Court of Criminal Appeals judge, Place 2:

• Republican Mary Lou Keel

• Democrat Lawrence “Larry” Meyers

• Libertarian Mark Ash

• Green Party Adam King Blackwell Reposa

Court of Criminal Appeals judge, Place 5:

• Republican Scott Walker

• Democrat Betsy Johnson

• Libertarian William Bryan Strange III

• Green Party Judith Sanders-Castro

Court of Criminal Appeals judge, Place 6:

• Republican Michael E. Kessler

• Democrat Robert Burns

• Libertarian Mark W. Bennett

State senator, District 24:

• Republican Dawn Buckingham

• Democrat Virginia “Jennie Lou” Leeder

Things switch up a bit as the last state races are based on districts that are different for voters in Llano and Burnet counties.

In Llano County, the State Board of Education District 5 race features Republican Ken Mercer, Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau, and Libertarian Ricardo Perkins.

In Burnet County, the State Board of Education District 10 race is between Republican Tom Maynard and Democrat Judy Jennings.

Staying at the state level, Llano County residents have a showdown for the District 53 state representative seat among Republican Andrew S. Murr, Democrat Stephanie Lochte Ertel, and Libertarian Brian Holk.

On the Burnet County side, Republican nominee Terry Wilson sewed up his trip to the state house as the District 20 representative in the March primary election. He drew no challenger for the general election.

The other races feature unopposed candidates — all Republicans. Those candidates will be on the ballot as well.

Granite Shoals referendum and bond package

While they already have a list of options on the ballot, Granite Shoals residents also have a couple of more things that hit closer to home. One has to do with roads and the other with deer.

Earlier this year, the Granite Shoals City Council passed an ordinance banning the feeding of white-tailed deer in the city limits, including a fines following a warning. But some residents didn’t like the ordinance and believed it was something that should go before voters. After a petition drive, those residents were able to get the measure on the November ballot.

The measure, Ordinance No. 680, would ban the feeding of deer and set a procedure for the enforcement of the rule.

As for the bond, the city is asking voters to decide whether Granite Shoals should issue $3 million in tax bonds to pay for road improvements to Phillips Ranch Road, Prairie Creek Road, and Valley View Lane.

Marble Falls propositions

Marble Falls city officials are asking residents to consider several charter amendment propositions. Go to marblefallstx.gov for a look at the eight propositions and their wording.

Horseshoe Bay City Council

Horseshoe Bay residents will decide on a city council race among five candidates vying for three seats. The candidates are Craig Haydon, Jerry Gray, Kent Graham, Frank Gracely Jr., and Dennis Hoover.

Burnet County Early Voting Locations

• Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

• Marble Falls Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Burnet County early voting locations will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Oct. 24-29; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

Llano County Early Voting Locations

• Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 25-27; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 1-2; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

• Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 25-27; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 1-2; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

• Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-28; and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4. The Horseshoe Bay site will not be open Saturday, Oct. 29.

For more voting information, go to co.llano.tx.us for Llano County; burnetcountytexas.org for Burnet County; and votetexas.gov for state and general information.

