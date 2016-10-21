Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 16-20, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 16-20, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Laura Cathryn Duncan, 30, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

James Chad McKinnon, 48, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for assault causing bodily injury-family violence and terroristic threat of a family/household member. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Juan Paz-Beltran, 43, was arrested Oct. 16 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration hold. He was released the following day to ICE.

Bart James Pott, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16 by BPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport, and a terroristic threat. No bond or release information was available.

Austin Conrad Steven, 29, of Leander was arrested Oct. 16 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Wesley Ryan Clark, 40, of Pablo, Colorado, was arrested Oct. 17 by an outside agency on a courtesy hold. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Lisa Derushia, 32, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested Oct. 17 by an outside agency on a courtesy hold. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Keith Edward Dodson, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO for fraud. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Ronald Flawd Jr., 51, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was arrested Oct. 17 by an outside agency on a courtesy hold. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Ulises Hernandez, 25, was arrested Oct. 17 by an outside agency on a courtesy hold. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Jeremiah Paul Johnson, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 17 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Texas Christopher Martinez, 31, of El Paso was arrested Oct. 17 by an outside agency on a courtesy hold. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Aaron Russell Mittelstaedt, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO for capias pro fine-theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Cayla Christine Nissen, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO for SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released the same day after posting bond.

Rebekah Pacheco, 32, was arrested Oct. 17 by an outside agency on a courtesy hold. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Breanna Belle Wright, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 17 by MFPD for criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Alberto Acosta-Lopez, 38, was arrested Oct. 18 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Kale Casanova, 21, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Shawn David Hewell, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 18 by MFPD for a parole violation-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Randy Wayne Johns, 44, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO for evading arrest and motion to revoke probation-criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Mae Loucks, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 18 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia and capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Synthea Arms, 25, of Brookshire was arrested Oct. 19 by an outside agency for failure to appear-food stamps use/alteration/transfer. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Ray Atkison, 55, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for SRA-possession of a controlled substance and assault by contact-family violence.

Phillip Butler, 34, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 19 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for displaying fictitious license plates and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Seth Walker Bynum, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid and speeding. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Eustacio DeJesus, 19, of San Marcos was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO for forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

David Wayne Duncan, 51, of Hamilton was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO for criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffery Corbin Gilley, 25, of Mabank was arrested Oct. 19 by LPSO for bond surrender-sexual assault of a child and sex offender’s duty to register. No bond or release information was available.

Obed Martinez, 31, of Stephenville was arrested Oct. 19 by LPSO for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jacqueline Sue McDonald, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO for motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Sutton, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 19 by LPSO for assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Trevor Dean Vaughn, 22, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19 by LPSO for disregarding a flashing red signal and credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Kerry Wayne Watkins, 31, of San Saba was arrested Oct. 19 by LPSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Ty Lee Whitfield, 45, of San Marcos was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO for aggravated robbery. No bond or release information was available.

Douglas Alan Wilson, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 19 by MFPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Brian Keith Alexander, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Pedro Andress Armendariz, 42, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 20 by BPD for theft of a firearm, driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was released the same day after posting a $6,500 bond.

Joshua Clayton Butler, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by MFPD for fraudulent intent to obtain a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Ramon Compean, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by MFPD for fraudulent intent to obtain a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Charles Rodman Henry, 68, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Beth Mead, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 20 by GSPD for fraudulent intent to obstain a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Williams Don Rives, 69, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Hollie Christine Robinson, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.