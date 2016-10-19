Luz Delia Angel, 79, formerly of Burnet, died Oct. 14, 2016

Luz Delia Angel, 79, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Burnet, Texas, passed away Oct. 14, 2016. She was the daughter of Luis and Primitiva Beltran-Hernandez, born on May 31, 1937, in Puerto Rico.

She was a homemaker and a loving mother.

Survivors include Susan Locke of Atlanta, Carmen Guerra Young of Waxahachie, Roberta Morua of Lampasas, FavianVasquez of Mesquite, James Lopez of Hesperia, California, Ruth Miriam Lopez of Las Vegas, Rosemary Lopez Encinas of Phelan, California, Elizabeth Lopez Avila of Victorville, California, Diana Lopez of Norwald, California, Gaspar Lopez Jr. of Hemet, California, and Thomas Anthony Lopez of Riverside, California; 37 grandchildren; six brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet with the Rev. Steve Leftwich officiating.

Arrangements by Edgar & Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444. Go to jenkinsserves.com to offer condolences.