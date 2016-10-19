Jane Eleanor Gath, 74, of Sunrise Beach Village died Oct. 17, 2016

Jane Eleanor Gath, 74, of Sunrise Beach Village, formerly of San Antonio and Buffalo, New York, entered into eternal rest Oct. 17, 2016.

She was the beloved wife and best friend for 46 years of Henry “Hank” A. Gath; devoted mother to Michael Gath, husband of Lindsay; “Mimi” to grandson Bryson and granddaughter Finley; and mother to Kerrie Kathleen Gath, wife of Chad Baker. Jane is also survived by sister Rita (Clifford) Gooch of Wellsville, New York.

Born on Jan. 2, 1942, she is the seventh child of the late John and Florence McGee. Jane was raised in Buffalo and entered the convent as a novice after graduating from high school in 1959. She was assigned to a novice school in Philadelphia and then later was moved to Santa Clara, California, where she attended Santa Clara University to become a nurse.

After leaving the study to become a nun, Jane returned to Buffalo and attended D’Youville College and attained a four-year registered nursing degree. In December 1968, she received an appointment as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to Sheppard AFB in Texas for training and then to Davis Monthan AFB in Arizona as a RN attached to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

At Davis Monthan, she met and fell in love with Capt. Henry Gath, and they were married on Jan. 15, 1972. They were assigned to Lakenheath Royal AFB in England. Their son, Michael, was born in England, and there she separated from the Air Force.

In July 1975, they moved to Mountain Home AFB in Idaho, where she raised Michael and gave birth to Kerrie. In 1979, they were transferred to Brooks AFB in San Antonio, where she went back to school in 1982. She attended Southwest University (now Texas State University) and obtained a degree in interior design, graduating cum laude.

After a few years, she re-entered the nursing field and found employment at The Inns of Los Patios as the director of nursing services for both independent and assisted-living residents. On Jan. 31, 2008, she retired from the workforce and moved to Sunrise Beach Village in 2011.

While living in Sunrise Beach Village, she attended Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She was the ride-along cheerleader for the Beachers lawn chair marching group and supported the auxiliary volunteer fire department.

She will be remembered for her brilliant mind, keen sense of humor, serene sense of design, excellent parties, and especially her mac and cheese and unusual main dishes.

Friends and family are invited to a viewing at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. the next day at The Lady of Our Lake Catholic Church, 120 RR 2233 in Sunrise Beach Village, with a private burial at Sunrise Beach Village’s cemetery. After the burial, there will be an open house wake at Hank’s residence from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.