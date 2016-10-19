Burnet County woman charged with shooting husband with shotgun

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SILVER CREEK — Burnet County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting Oct. 16 in the 1900 block of CR 128 at about 7 p.m. after a neighbor reported a woman pointing a gun at a man and then hearing three shots.

Subsequently, the shooting victim called 9-1-1 and reported that his wife had shot him in the head and face with a shotgun.

Burnet County deputies and Burnet County Precinct 1 Constable Mike Harnisch responded to the scene, where they arrested Laura Duncan, 40, and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Burnet EMS initially cared for the man before transporting him to a Williamson County hospital with injuries sustained from a shotgun blast.

Deputies booked Duncan into the Burnet County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The Texas Rangers and the Burnet County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

