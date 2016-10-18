Rebecca ‘Becky’ Miller, 64, of Kingsland died Oct. 12, 2016

Rebecca “Becky” Miller, 64, of Kingsland, Texas, returned to her heavenly home on Oct. 12, 2016. Her love of her family and faith in God sustained her and ultimately gave her peace.

Becky was born to Paul and Joyce Lounsberry on June 24, 1952, in Baytown, Texas. She was actively involved in Wooster Baptist Church during her youth and was a member of the Robert E. Lee High School Brigadiers. She graduated from Lamar University in 1974 with a degree in education and taught for 25 years in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District. Her passion for education and devotion to her students has left a long and proud legacy.

After retirement, Becky and her husband, Lonnie, enjoyed life in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Kingsland and loved being involved in the XYZ program and vacation Bible school activities. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and loved crafts and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lonnie; daughter, Lindsey Gage and son-in-law Ken of Lubbock; son Matthew Miller and daughter-in-law Emily of Victoria; mother, Joyce Lounsberry of Austin; brother Paul Lounsberry Jr. and sister-in-law Sandy of Austin; and brother-in-law Chris Menzel of Boerne. A beloved grandson and one grandchild on the way as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Becky was preceded in death by her father, Paul Lounsberry Sr., and sister Kathy Menzel.

A celebration of life is 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at First Baptist Church in Kingsland with Bubba Stahl officiating.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.