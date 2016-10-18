Minnesota Viking David Morgan takes break from undefeated season

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — An unexpected visitor made it back for the Marble Falls High School homecoming but wasn’t quite on the downlow as much as he wanted. That’s because at 6 feet 5 inches, David Morgan of the undefeated Minnesota Vikings is hard to miss.

Morgan, a 2011 graduate of Marble Falls High School, was able to come home for the weekend because the Vikings, the only undefeated team in the NFL, were on a bye week. Minnesota drafted Morgan at No. 188 in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft after the former Mustang spent five seasons at the University of Texas-San Antonio.

It was short trip home; Morgan boarded a plane back to Minnesota on Oct. 16.

“Obviously, I’m excited about the (Vikings),” Morgan said. “It’s really cool to be the last one standing. You’re going to get everybody’s best. We want to keep rolling.”

The last time the former Mustang played on an undefeated team, he was on the Marble Falls Middle School eighth-grade A team. As a seventh- and eighth-grader, Morgan and the Ponies were undefeated both years.

Morgan, who is a tight end, has been playing on special teams and when the Vikings go with a two-tight-end set. His biggest contribution is blocking.

His schedule hasn’t changed much. He still gets Tuesdays off and uses that day to rest or explore the Minneapolis area.

But now that each NFL team is limited to 53 players on the roster, Morgan has gotten more repetitions and more individual coaching. He also credits starting tight end Kyle Rudolph for being available to the rookie.

“I really look up to that guy,” he said. “I can go to him with any questions or any help I need. I’m thankful for that guy.”

Morgan said he doesn’t take the opportunity for granted and shows up each day with a willingness to work and improve. He’s grateful to have the playing time he has and simply wants to do his part to help the team win.

“I’ve been doing this the best I can,” he said. “I’m very thankful to be a part of the Vikings.”

