Heather Marie Rodriguez, 42, formerly of Granite Shoals, died Oct. 12, 2016

Heather McCon Rodriguez was born on April 1, 1974, in Niles, Michigan, to Darold McCon and Paula Hamilton McCon. She passed away Oct. 12, 2016.

She grew up in Granite Shoals.

Heather met the love of her life, Jody Rodriguez, in high school, and they later married in March 2000. She worked many different jobs in her lifetime but the longest and most rewarding was that of being a school bus driver, a job she did and did well.

Heather loved life. She loved being in the outdoors, gardening, and her chickens, calves, pigs, and goats. The role she was most proud of was that of being a wife and mother and “Ya Ya.”

She treasured her family, both blood relatives and non-blood whom she considered family.

Jody and Heather moved to Cherokee a year ago, and she loved both the community and the people in it. She said she had found her forever home. Part of her remains will be laid to rest In Cherokee Cemetery.

Heather is survived by her husband, Jody; daughters, Sabrina Weldy and husband Travis of Seven Points, Brittany Rodriguez and fiancé Kendell of Cincinnati, and Courtney Jae Rodriguez of Cherokee; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Peyton, Jonah, Keaden, and Wyatt; sister, Jennifer Baggett and husband Larry of Cottonwood Shores; stepsisters, Wendi Rodriguez of Temple and Nikki Wilde and husband Mike of Ohio; mother Paula Rodriguez and stepfather Ness Rodriguez of Granite Shoals; father Darold McCon of Johnson City; seven nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; many, many close friends; and, last but not least, her cats, Zara, Tianna, and Gandi.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, paternal grandparents, and mother-in-law, Martha Dillman.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at “The Compound,” 244 Valley Springs Road in Cherokee, followed by a gravesite visit at Cherokee Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Cherokee Children’s Home or the Hill Country Humane Society, formerly Christ-Yoder Animal Shelter, in Buchanan Dam.

God must have really needed a special angel when he took you home. You will forever be in our hearts and desperately missed every single day until we meet again.

We love you Heather.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.