Gilbert F. Valdez, 65, of Marble Falls died Oct. 16, 2016

Gilbert F. Valdez, 65, of Marble Falls passed away Oct. 16, 2016. He was born March 1, 1951, in Dilley, Texas.

Survivors include his wife, Maria Elena Valdez; daughter, Rebecca Villarreal and husband Oriel; sons, Gilbert Valdez and wife Barbara and Albert Valdez and wife Amy, all of Marble Falls; loving brothers and sisters, Sovieda, Joel, Joe, Abel, Valentine, Sylvia, David, Cindy, and Jesse; and grandchildren, Eric Sanchez, Sebrina Hernandez, Nathan Hernandez, Yngwie Mata, Greg Valdez, Oriana Villarreal, Adriel Villarreal, Samuel Valdez, Gilbert Rey Valdez, Matthew Valdez, Thomas Valdez, Caylee Valdez, and Mikaela Valdez.

A viewing was Oct. 18 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.

We thought of you with love today,

But that is nothing new

We thought about you yesterday

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence

We often speak your name.

Now all we have is memories

And your picture in a frame

Your memory is our keepsake

With which we will never part

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our heart.