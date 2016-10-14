Three cities receive state money for infrastructure in low-income neighborhoods

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — The cities of Blanco, Granite Shoals and Marble Falls will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money from the Texas Department of Agricluture towards water and wastewater treatment system upgrades in low-income neighborhoods.

For Central Texas, state officials awarded as much as $2 million to seven communities through Texas Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) which require some matching funds.

In Marble Falls, officials awarded the community $275,000 earmarked for wastewater system upgrades.

“This is going to be a sewer line that is going to be replaced on the west side of town,” said Margie Cardenas, Marble Falls director of finance. “They are aging lines … resulting in frequent maintenance issues and excessive inflow and infiltration.”

During the application process, city officials performed a survey of households in the west side of town which fit the criteria for certain income requirements to be eligible for the funding.

According to the survey, 80 percent of more than 130 residents in the impacted area were deemed low to moderate income.

The work will be performed along a portion of Avenue J to a section of Avenue K.

The estimated amount of the project is $330,000. Marble Falls will match the state funds with $55,000.

The work is expected to get underway in the spring of 2017.

Also, the city of Blanco will receive $275,00 for wastewater treatment system improvements; Granite Shoals will receive $275,000 for water system upgrades.

