Burnet, Llano counties see voter registration numbers jump

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — Several thousand more people than in past presidential elections have joined the voter registration rolls in Burnet and Llano counties as election officials tally the remaining applications of new voters for the upcoming election.

“It’s been really brisk. We’re excited we’ve broken the 15,000 mark,” Llano County Elections Administrator Cindy Ware said.

During the 2012 presidential election Llano County officials reported 14,288 voters, compared to the upcoming election estimated to be more than 15,150, according to election documents.

In Burnet County, officials report several thousand more voters as well from previous presidential years; as many as 3,000 more since April.

“It just happens every two years, but more so in a presidential year. It gets more people excited,” Burnet County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson said. “Between new registrations and address changes that’s probably a lot of people updating their information.”

As of Oct. 14, Burnet County reported 29,499 registered voters.

“That number is climbing slowly as we dig out from the pile we were hit with early this week,” Ferguson said.

During the November 2008 presidential election year, Burnet County reported 26,164 registered voters compared to nearly 30,000 for the upcoming election, documents stated.

Officials in both counties are continuing to process applications postmarked by the Oct. 11 deadline.

Officials say voters should be aware of upcoming dates and extended early voting opportunities preceding the Nov. 8 election.

The last day to apply for a mail ballot is Oct. 28. The application must be received by elections administrators by that deadline, not just postmarked by the deadline date.

Early Voting goes from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

In both counties, officials have extended times for early voting on certain days.

In Llano County, early voting will take place at:

• The Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, and the Kingsland Public Library, 125 Polk St., from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. Hours will be extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 28 and 31 and Nov. 3; as well as on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Horseshoe Bay Quail Point Property Owners Association (POA), 107 Twilight, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct 24 through Nov 4. This location is not open Saturday, Oct. 29.

In Burnet County, hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24 through Oct. 29; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 at the north and south annexes; 1701 E. Polk St. in Burnet and 810 Steve Hawkins Pkwy. in Marble Falls.

For Burnet County elections, call 512-715-5288 or go to the website, www.burnetcountytexas.org, for sample ballots and election day polling information. To contact Llano County elections officials or find out more, go to www.co.llano.tx.us or call 325-247-5425.

connie@thepicayune.com