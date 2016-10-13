Marble Falls fighting for playoff spot against Kerrville Tivy

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — A win at Mustang Stadium on Oct. 14 means one of two teams still has a shot at the playoffs.

That’s why the Marble Falls (2-4 overall, 0-3 in District 26-5A) and Kerrville Tivy (1-6, 1-2) football teams are preparing like their seasons are on the line when they take the field at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

To top it off, it’s homecoming for the Mustangs.

Playoff hopes are alive for both teams after the Antlers beat Castroville Medina Valley (3-3, 1-2) 27-9 last week. A Mustang win over Tivy in addition to one over Seguin (1-5, 0-3) and Lockhart (2-4, 1-2) and a Medina Valley loss to either Seguin or Lockhart would propel Marble Falls to the postseason.

But a Tivy win against the Mustangs allows the Antlers to control their own destiny as they still must play Boerne Champion (6-1, 3-0), Seguin, and Lockhart.

Marble Falls head coach Matt Green said both Tivy and the Mustangs are going through a very similar tough season in that both teams have had injuries to returning lettermen and sometimes aren’t sure who will start until after the final practice.

Green said Tivy might be the best one-win team in Class 5A because they have lost some close games as well as played some tough opponents: a 52-0 setback to San Angelo Central, a 26-7 loss to an undefeated Dripping Springs 26-7, and a 48-14 loss to San Antonio Alamo Heights.

Dripping Springs, Boerne Champion, and Alamo Heights are tied for the district lead at 3-0.

“(Tivy) has played the toughest schedule by far,” Green said. “They’ve made the playoffs for 19 straight years. The kids have developed a winning mentality.”

So that tradition and pride will be on display during the game, he added.

Tivy, which utilizes a spread option as its base offense, is led by several quarterbacks:

junior Lance Ford, who has completed 28 of 73 attempts for 293 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions;

sophomore Karson Valderde, who has completed 15 of 29 attempts for 68 yards, one touchdown, and one interception;

senior Sterling Jackson, who has completed 10 of 25 attempts for 80 yards, one score, and one interception and has 37 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior running back Hunter Saunders has 37 carries for 135 yards. Receiver Keithan Perez has 11 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns, receiver Nathan Ramsey has six catches for 82 yards, and receiver Nick Pena has eight receptions for 69 yards and a score. All three are juniors.

But the most impressive part of the offense, Green said, is the linemen, led by seniors Cooper McCullough and Larry Blundell. Four of the five players weigh 300 pounds.

“I’ve never seen four 300-pounders on the line,” Green said. “They try to crush you.”

So the offense gives the quarterbacks time to scan the field and throw or tuck and run if nothing is open. But the running backs are pretty solid, too. Green said.

Defensively, Tivy is led by senior linebacker Chase Brown, who leads the team with 68 tackles, senior defensive back Preston Dimery, junior defensive back Jack Qualls, senior defensive lineman Nick Hagigholam, and senior defensive end Benton Clendenen.

“The defense is the strength of their team,” Green said. “They’ve been there to keep them in the ballgame. They have a lot of quality defensive players.”

