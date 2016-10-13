After first loss, Burnet aims to bounce back vs. Gatesville

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — A week after suffering its first loss of the season, the Burnet High School football team looks to return to the win column and take a step toward the playoffs.

But standing in the way is Gatesville (4-2 overall, 1-0 District 13-4A Division I), another squad needing the same victory.

Last week, the Hornets beat Lampasas 56-42, while Burnet (5-1, 0-1) lost to China Spring 49-13.

Therefore, Bulldogs head coach Kurt Jones said he expects a battle for four quarters.

“I think everyone in this point and time is bringing their ‘A game,’” he said. “We’ve had some major battles (against Gatesville in the past). We expect them to show up ready to play.”

The Hornets are led by quarterback Jett Truss, who has completed 73 of 118 attempts for 861 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions and has 97 carries for 506 yards and 12 scores.

Truss will sprint out by design and can accurately deliver the ball on the run, Jones said.

Running back Alex Thompson has 114 carries for 1,050 yards and eight touchdowns. Receiver Jose Gamez has 19 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while Sam Jackson has 18 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Gatesville’s offense might remind some of how Texas high school football used to be played.

“They really want to establish the run game,” Jones said. “They have a big physical offensive line, one back, and put the quarterback in the shotgun. Tress can make some plays with his legs. Thompson is a great running back. They want to get behind that physical line.”

The defense is led by senior outside linebacker Sam Jackson, who has 79 tackles, 42 of them solo, and two sacks, sophomore cornerback Zach Mueller, who has 41 tackles, and junior Owen Sibley with 39 tackles, nine of them for loss, two sacks and 15 pass breakups.

Jackson is a returning all-district player.

Jones said it will be imperative the Burnet offensive line controls the line of scrimmage to give senior quarterback Koby Edwards time to pass the ball or open holes for the runners.

“We have to be clicking on all cylinders,” he said.

For Burnet, Edwards has thrown for 1,548 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions, while senior running back Tyler Ford has 61 carries for 496 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Sterling Galban has 39 catches for 473 yards and six touchdowns, and senior receiver Derek Kiser has 25 receptions for 432 yards and six scores.

For those who might be concerned that last week’s loss to China Spring has lingered in Burnet, Jones said not to worry. The program has a 24-hour rule, regardless of the outcome of each game, that players and coaches don’t dwell on the past. Jones said he was pleased with the workouts and practices leading up to the Oct. 14 matchup.

“Our kids’ mindsets are to pick yourself up and go to work,” he said.

