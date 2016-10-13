Faith faces pass-heavy district fave Waco Reicher Catholic

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — The Texas Association of Private and Parochial School’s Division III District 4 favorite looks every bit the part as Waco’s Reicher Catholic High School visits the Highland Lakes to play Faith Academy of Marble Falls.

The two square off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Pony Stadium, 1511 Pony Circle Drive in Marble Falls.

Still, the Flames (2-3 overall, 0-1 district) have plenty of incentive, head coach Stephen Shipley said.

“Win this game, we’re assured a spot in the playoffs,” he said.

The Cougars’ two losses were to University Interscholastic League members Bremond, a state powerhouse, 56-13, and Tolar, 60-47.

Last week, Reicher beat Temple Central Texas Christian 64-0 to begin district play.

“They are a top five team, if not a top three team,” Shipley said.

Reicher (3-3, 1-0) is led by quarterback Jeric Smith, who has completed 89 of 164 attempts for 1,658 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s also had 30 carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

Receivers Payden Smalley has 23 catches for 511 yards and five touchdowns, Clayton Keahey has 19 receptions for 458 yards and seven scores, and Zach Martinez has 26 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns. All three are seniors.

Running back Bradley Bass has 28 rushes for 188 and four touchdowns, and Eli Ferris has 13 carries for 151 yards and three scores.

Shipley said the Cougars prefer to throw the ball almost every down.

“They have receivers who can run good routes,” he said. “They’re an all-around good team. When you watch film to look for a weakness you can attack, you don’t find any.”

Defensively, Reicher is led by junior middle linebackers John Aynesworth, who has 73 tackles, and Bradley Bass with 69 tackles, as well as senior Chris Hinds, who has two interceptions.

“They’re really fast up front. They try to out-athlete you,” Shipley said. “We’re trying to find a weakness to expose. It’s tough to do.”

To win, Shipley said, the Flames will have to play error-free football.

“No turnovers,” he said. “We can’t be shooting ourselves first because we gave (the ball) to them. We have to eliminate the mistakes on both sides of the ball. We know it’ll be a tough game.”

