Hunter Safety Course is Oct. 15

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — With the dove and archery deer seasons well underway, you might think it’s too late to take a hunter’s safety course.

But it’s not.

Wade Hibler, a certified Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Hunter Safety Course instructor, is offering a one-day class on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the gym at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive.

The course is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and costs $15, which is payable at the door. Reservations may be made by contacting Hilber at (830) 693-4441 or wadehibler@gmail.com.

This, however, could be your last chance to get the course before general deer season opens Nov. 5.

Anyone born after Sept. 2, 1971, and older than 9 is required to complete the course to hunt alone in Texas.

“Hunter safety is not required to buy a hunting license, but it is required for an individual to hunt alone without the accompaniment of another hunter who is either certified in hunter safety or is of an age older than Sept. 2, 1971,” Hibler stated. “Usually, when I teach this course, I have kids between the age of 9 and 16, but I do pick up a few adults who need this course.”

The gym is located behind the main church on Mission Hill Drive, and the best parking can be found on that road.

Registration begins at 9 p.m. Students will need their Social Security number for their TPWD Hunter’s Safety card.

Go to tpwd.texas.gov for more information on hunting and hunter’s safety.

editor@thepicayune.com