Granite Shoals council appoints Jim Davant to vacant seat

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — The Granite Shoals City Council unanimously approved appointing Jim Davant to fill Eric Tanner’s unexpired Place 3 seat during the Oct. 11 meeting.

Tanner stepped down earlier this year to advocate for the passage of a $3 million road-improvement bond for the city.

The term expires in May 2017.

“I see Granite Shoals faces a number of challenges going forward in order to grow,” Davant said.

Davant, who served on the city’s Street and Water Advisory Committee, said he believes his past experiences can assist the city, especially in developing a bigger tax base, whether that’s through industry, commercial, or residential.

“I see some things moving in that direction,” he said.

Davant said he “absolutely” will run for the seat in May 2017.

“I had decided prior to Mr. Tanner resigning that I would, in all likelihood, seek his seat,” he said.

Davant was chosen over Arturo Rubio, another Street and Water Advisory Committee member, Will Skinner of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, and Terry Scott of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

All four interviewed with the council. Each council member wrote their top two choices on paper to activate a point system. The top choice received two points, and the second received one point.

Davant was the top choice on four ballots and the second choice on two others.

Then he interviewed again with council. After that, the members voted 6-0 to appoint Davant to fill the seat.

The council also selected Merilyn Nations as the 2017 recipient of the John Rinehart Award. Nations has served on the city council, served food to those in need, helped organize a citywide cleanup before the city developed a Beautification Committee, assisted with the city’s 50th anniversary celebration in the spring, and helped with Christmas Outreach, which makes sure Granite Shoals children in need have a gift during the holiday.

The award honors someone who has made significant contributions to the community.

Also, the deer management program began Oct. 4 and Oct. 6. Selected archery hunters bagged nine deer those first two days. The program’s goal is to reduce the white-tailed deer population within the city limits to a more healthy and sustainable number.

