Wilma Caroline Sauriol, 81, of Granite Shoals died Oct. 7, 2016

Wilma Caroline Sauriol, 81, passed away Oct. 7, 2016, in Granite Shoals. She was born May 10, 1935, in Blue Island, Illinois, to Dan Anthony and Rose (Labriola) Cirullo.

After her schooling, she was a homemaker and a loving mother.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Anna Cooke of Granite Shoals; son Clifton Cooke of Kingsland; grandchildren, Alexia Cooke, Patrick Cooke, Derek Cooke, and Jared Cooke; as well as other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held.

Arrangements by Edgar and Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444. Go to jenkinsserves.com to offer condolences.


