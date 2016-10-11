Marble Falls homecoming starts with parade and bonfire

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — It’s an annual fall rite: homecoming. And Marble Falls High School is celebrating its 2016 homecoming this week.

The homecoming parade and bonfire are Thursday, Oct. 13, with the homecoming game Friday when the Mustangs host Kerrville Tivy at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. That’s also when the homecoming king and queen will be crowned.

The 2016 homecoming court consists of Wolf Williams, Aspen Woerner, James Garrison, Dalton Mayberry, Megan Offutt, Kameron Wright, Austin Pegues, Maddie Maples, Sydney Gibson, and Marley Colbert.

The 2016 Homecoming Parade starts at 6 p.m. in front of Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive, and takes Northwood Drive north to the Marble Falls Independent School District Central Office.

Then people can follow the parade to the bonfire, which will be lit adjacent to the central office, for the community pep rally.

The week continues with homecoming celebrations before the game and during halftime.

And while the game typically brings the week to an end, Project Graduation parents are adding one more day. They are hosting a homecoming dance for students Saturday in Mustang Gym. Tickets are $10 per person and available during lunches Thursday and Friday.

editor@thepicayune.com