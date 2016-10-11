Man crashes vehicle into livestock shed in Tobyville

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

TOBYVILLE — A man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries Oct. 11 after he crashed a vehicle into a livestock shed on a rural road in Burnet County, officials say.

The accident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of CR 124, adjacent to the intersection of FM 1980, known as Tobyville Road.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, said he thinks he might have become unconscious while he was driving down the roadway in a Dodge pickup, according to witnesses at the scene.

His vehicle eventually stopped approximately 100 feet from a residence when it become wedged inside a building on the property, said Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department Capt. George Tennison.

“It was a building they used to raise Boer goats in there,” Tennison said. “They were using it mainly for a storage shed.”

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Picayune staffer Crissy Alderman contributed to this report.

connie@thepicayune.com