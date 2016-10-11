Elderly woman dies after two-vehicle wreck in Granite Shoals

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — A woman in her 80s died Oct. 7 after a collision on RR 1431 adjacent to the entryway of Highland Lakes Elementary School, authorities say.

The collision happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection 1431 and H.A. Barnett Drive.

“An officer who was on duty was actually getting gas at the gas station across the street and heard the collision,” Granite Shoals Police Capt. Chris Decker said. “He was able to respond both immediately on the radio and to advise other units.”

According to the report, the driver of the Chrysler mini-van was eastbound on RR 1431 and attempted to make a left turn at the traffic light-controlled intersection, the primary entryway of the school.

“She collided with the truck traveling westbound on 1431,” Decker said.

The pickup was a commercially registered, one-ton flatbed Ford towing an approximate 30-foot Gooseneck Trailer, he said.

“There were two occupants of the truck who had non-life-threatening injuries,” Decker said. “The driver of the mini-van had significant injuries to the point the officer started CPR on that subject.”

Llano County EMS and Granite Shoals Fire Department personnel assisted with attempts to resuscitate the driver.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead.

“She was the only occupant of the vehicle, and she was not wearing a seat belt,” Decker said.

The occupants of the commercial vehicle were wearing seat belts. They refused treatment at the scene.

“We’ve seen a lot collisions that people have walked away from and would not have survived had it not been for the seat belt,” Decker said. “Potentially, in this case, the driver of the mini-van could have been saved or not injured as severely if she’d been wearing her seat belt. It really does save lives.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting the Granite Shoals Police Department with the investigation.

The identification of the victim is pending completion of the investigation.

