James Brian Frasier, 83, of Marble Falls died Oct. 8, 2016

James Brian Frasier, 83, of Marble Falls passed away Oct. 8, 2016, at Granite Mesa Health Center. Brian was born Oct. 19, 1932, in the Double Horn community of Burnet County to Carl and Lillie Hood Frasier. He attended Double Horn School and graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1949.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff Frasier and wife Pennie of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Bruce Frasier of Grosse Tete, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Sarah (Harold) Schepian, Amy (Josh) Fortenberry, and Brett (Whitney) Frasier; nine great-grandchildren, Thomas Schepian, Nathanael Schepian, Owen Schepian, Elizabeth Schepian, Abigail Fortenberry, Lucy Fortenberry, James Fleet Frasier, Caleb Frasier, and Asa Frasier; and sister-in-law Norma Frasier.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Frasier and Lillie Hood Frasier; brother, Joe Frasier; sisters, Bertha Mae Wagenfuhr and husband Fritz, Bonnie Daywood and husband Joey, and Madolyn Frasier; ex-wife, Peggy Spence Frasier, mother of Jeff and Bruce; wife, Erna Elmore Frasier; and friend Pat Brewer.

Brian lived in Marble Falls most of his life and worked for Brown and Root in Houston and at Granite Mountain in Marble Falls. Brian was known as a great storyteller, regaling family and friends with the history of his family and events in Burnet County. His happiest days were spent hunting and fishing. Late in life, he loved to travel the highways and backroads of Burnet County. Until his very last days, all you had to say was let’s go, and he was ready — especially if a stop at the Blue Bonnet Cafe was included.

The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Gateway Gardens for their friendship and care for the last three years; and also, the staff at Granite Mesa Health Center for making his last days comfortable for him.

The family would also like to thank the Marble Falls Church of Christ for the love and concern they displayed to Brian by their visits and friendships. Their ministry to Brian was an excellent example of Christ’s command to love one another.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Marble Falls Church of Christ with Greg Neill officiating. A private inurnment will be held later at Rockvale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of Christ in Marble Falls.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.