Forrest Alexander Scarborough Jr., 75, of Kingsland died Oct. 4, 2016

Forrest Alexander Scarborough Jr., 75, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Oct. 4, 2016. He was born to Forrest Alexander and Evelyn Juanita (Cowart) Scarborough Sr. on July 11, 1941, in Lufkin, Texas.

Forrest proudly served the United States of America in the Air Force. He was a master electrician by trade. He could learn anything, especially if there was a manual involved. He had many hobbies that he was immersed in such as astronomy, electronics, scuba diving, computers, travel, sailing, nutrition, gardening, Bible study, and mentoring youth. He also was a commercial pilot for a time. There didn’t seem to be anything he didn’t like or could not do.

He was a member of Packsaddle Fellowship in Kingsland.

He is survived by his wife, Katy (Alderman) Scarborough of Kingsland; daughter, Susanne Shubin and husband Gary of Temple; sons, Jason Scarborough and wife Lorinda of Belton and Lee Glover and wife Cassie of Rowlett; four grandchildren; sisters, Sue Ann Luikens and husband Richard of Conroe, Annette Hanzik and husband Larry of San Felipe; and brothers, Larry Lilley of Quinlan and Ed Lilley of Prescott, Arizona. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tucker Scarborough.

A celebration of life and Mexican fiesta is planned for high noon Oct. 22 at Packsaddle Fellowship. Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.