Fields of Faith events at Marble Falls, Burnet campuses

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — The artificial turf at Bulldog Field and Mustang Stadium will turn into Fields of Faith.

The events will be hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapters at both high schools and are 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in Burnet and 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in Marble Falls.

“We’re attempting to attract a large number of students in a fun and different setting,” said Burnet campus liaison Roy Kiser, who is the boys head basketball coach. “We have attended the Fields of Faith at Marble Falls for the last few years and believe, by hosting our own event, we can accommodate kids that haven’t been able to attend in the past.”

The guest speaker at Burnet’s Fields of Faith is former Burnet and Stephen F. Austin University football player Aaron Thomas, who recently graduated from college, as well as testimonies from several students.

“Aaron is excited about speaking to those in attendance about his relationship with Christ and influencing today’s high school school and middle school students,” Kiser said.

Fields of Faith at Marble Falls will have three student testimonies, and FCA campus liaison Anthony Torns “will give the charge or challenge.”

Torns is an ordained minister along with being a coach and teacher at Marble Falls.

In addition, a worship band will set the tone before speakers take the mic.

Both coaches said they hope attendees leave the event with an introduction to the gospel and a stronger faith.

“We want to invite all the youth groups from the local churches to come and participate,” Torns said. “It’s an opportunity for, not us as a school district, but us as students who are part of FCA to one, show faith and introduce people to Christ. Many of them have been introduced and even challenged to raise commitment.”

By the end of the event, the coaches said they are hoping to see a more unified student body with a common goal.

“When you unify, there’s a commitment relative with Christ,” Torns said. “That exemplifies character when you unify. There’s nothing but good that can come out of it.”

Bulldog Field is located at 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet. Mustang Stadium is at 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

The events are free. All you need to do is show up.

jfierro@thepicayune.com