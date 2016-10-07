Faith Academy football gets 34-6 homecoming victory

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team ensured alumni and fans enjoyed homecoming with its convincing 34-6 win over East Austin College Prep on Oct. 7.

The Flames (2-3 overall, 0-1 in Division III District 3 of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) had 201 yards of offense led by senior receiver Kameron Ellenberger’s 82 yards, including a five-yard rushing touchdown. Ellenberger also scored touchdown when he recovered the ball in the end zone on a fumbled snap on a punt.

Other touchdowns came from:

• senior tight end Dawson Jordan on a one-yard run;

• junior Bryson Kennedy on a 22-yard run;

• and junior quarterback Garrett Henderson on a five-yard run;

The Flames led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 34-0 at the half.

“I like the effort,” Faith head coach Stephen Shipley said. “The defense played extremely well. We held them to less than five first downs.”

While he was pleased with the scoring, Shipley noted the offense still has areas it needs to improve.

“We had a couple of fumbles,” he said.

The Flames welcome Waco Reicher Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 to Pony Stadium, 1511 Pony Circle Drive in Marble Falls.

