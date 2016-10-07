District fave Boerne Champion overwhelms Marble Falls 49-7

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — An experienced Boerne Champion squad brought with it an avalanche of points in a 49-7 win over the Marble Falls High School football team Oct. 7.

The Chargers (5-1 overall, 3-0 in District 26-5A), who were the preseason pick to win the district crown, scored on all six of their first-quarter possessions for a 42-0 lead that triggered a running clock the rest of the game.

By the time the opening quarter ended, Champion had 276 yards of total offense.

”Without a doubt, they are very, very good,” Mustangs head coach Matt Green said. “Give them credit. They are a great program.”

Still the Mustangs (2-4, 0-3) didn’t quit. They took their opening drive of the second half 70 yards to the end zone, scoring on a nine-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Andrew Stripling to senior receiver Cade Cool in Cool’s season debut to trim the deficit to 42-7.

At the half, Green told his players their goal was to win the second half and persevere.

“We’re proud of our kids,” Green said. “We wanted to see them fight and not lay down, and they did. We got out healthy and are looking to the future.”

Chargers senior running back Ethan Dean finished his team’s opening drive of the third period by scoring on an eight-yard run for a 49-7 lead.

The Chargers started the contest by taking advantage of two personal fouls against the Mustangs on their first drive and then recovered two Marble Falls fumbles deep in Mustang territory that led to two other scoring drives.

Meanwhile, Champion held the Mustangs to two yards of total offense in the first quarter.

In the first half, Champion junior quarterback Davis Brin completed seven of 11 attempts for 152 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior receiver Hayden McMurrey finished the first half with two passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers, while senior receiver Alec Yates had one reception for a 17-yard score, and senior tight receiver Chayce Bolli had three catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior running back Isaac Murdock had five carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Most of the Champion starters didn’t play in the second half.

Marble Falls hosts Kerrville Tivy in the Mustangs homecoming game Oct. 14. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

