China Spring hands Burnet first loss in district opener

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHINA SPRING — The China Spring Cougars demonstrated why they’re one of the top 4A teams in the state Oct. 7 when they beat the Burnet Bulldogs 49-13.

The loss drops Burnet to 5-1 on the year and 0-1 in District 13-4A, while China Spring moves to 1-0 in district.

China Spring exploded by scoring on its first six drives. The first score came when the Cougars’ Cayden Johnson plowed in for a 2-yard touchdown. Then, Cutter Haigood hit Keaton Dudik with a 10-yard touchdown pass.

But Burnet jumped back into the game when Tyler Ford raced in for an 11-yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the first half to make it 14-7. It looked as if Burnet could get back into the game.

But China Spring pulled the rug out from under the Bulldogs on the next drive. This time, Haigood hit Tyrick James for a 40-yard touchdown pass at the 1:35 mark to go up 21-7.

The Bulldogs, with less than a minute and a half left in the half, began to work their way down the field. They made it to the China Spring 6-yard line, but time expired before the Bulldogs could finish the drive.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs appeared to have stopped China Spring on the first drive of the half. Looking at a fourth-and-10 situation about midfield, Haigood set up to punt. But as the play began to unfold, he held onto the ball, then raced downfield for a 44-yard run and first down.

The Cougars found themselves in a first-and-goal setup. A couple plays later, Johnson finished the drive with a 5-yard run, putting China Spring up 28-7.

Haigood then added a 72-yard touchdown run to put the Cougars up 35-7 followed by a Brett Cain 56-yard touchdown run. And China Spring was up 42-7.

The Cougars added one more touchdown before Burnet got back on the board. This time, Koby Edwards hit Rowdy Holmes for a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-13.

The Bulldogs return home Friday, Oct. 14 when they host Gatesville at 7:30 p.m. Gatesville beat Lampasas, 56-42, on Oct. 7 to go 1-0 in district play.

editor@thepicayune.com