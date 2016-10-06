Marble Falls looks for first district win against Boerne Champion

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — After losing the first two District 26-5A games, the schedule doesn’t get easier for the Marble Falls High School football team.

The Mustangs (2-3 overall, 0-2 district) welcome Boerne Champion (4-1, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 to Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

When looking at the Chargers, Marble Falls head coach Matt Green said it’s hard not to pay close attention to the front seven.

He said the Chargers’ defensive line, led by junior Cory Collinsworth, senior defensive end Judd Oefinger, and junior defensive end Taylor Pozzi, wants to dominate the opponent at the line of scrimmage by bringing heavy pressure to get to the quarterback. Then the linebackers clean up what is left, Green said.

“The Chargers’ strength is the defensive line,” he said.

The Mustangs’ offensive line will have to handle the different stunts and twists from the Chargers. If they can give sophomore quarterback Andrew Stripling some time, Green likes his team’s chances.

“We have to create ways that will allow us to have success,” he said. “We have some good match-ups in our secondary.”

And Marble Falls has to find ways to score touchdowns inside the Chargers’ 20-yard line, he said. Against San Antonio Alamo Heights on Sept. 16, the Mustangs suffered a fumble in the red zone and settled for three field goals.

“When you get to the red zone, you have to put the ball in the end zone,” Green said.

Offensively, the Chargers are led by new starting quarterback Davis Brin, a junior, who has completed 86 passes for 1,283 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions and has 38 carries for 105 yards and two scores.

Senior wide receiver Chayce Boli, who had 1,349 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns last year, has 25 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown this season. Senior running back Isaac Murdock has 98 carries for 537 yards and six touchdowns.

The good news for Marble Falls is senior receiver Cade Cool, who was injured in the Georgetown East View scrimmage, is expected to be in the lineup. Senior receiver Sam Harkins, whose injury happened during the win over Bastrop Cedar Creek in Week 1, might be back, Green said.

The Mustangs are coming off a 35-21 loss to Castroville Medina Valley on Sept. 23, so the game against Champion will have playoff implications.

“Our goal is to win this game,” Green said. “This is going to be a big challenge against good competition. I’m very pleased with our kids’ efforts. We are going to find a way to scratch and claw.”

Both teams are entering the contest after a district bye last week.

Green said the Mustangs spent the bye week working on fundamentals such as tackling and tackling angles as well as blocking, especially by the offensive line.

He also pitted the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense for better competition.

But the Mustangs also got over some nicks and bruises, watched a lot of film, and attended after-school tutorials.

