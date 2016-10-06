Llano hosts undefeated and experienced Navarro

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

LLANO — The Llano High School football team is hosting a two-time district champion that has lived up to expectations.

The Yellow Jackets (2-4 overall, District 13-4A Division II) welcome Geronimo Navarro (6-0, District 13-4A Division II) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 to Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East. Navarro is No. 5 in 4A Division II in Dave Campbell’s Texas football rankings and No. 7 in the Associated Press poll.

The Panthers are coached by Les Goad, who was the offensive coordinator in Liberty Hill in 2006 and 2007 when the Panthers won back-to-back Class 3A state titles.

When Goad accepted the job in Navarro, he brought the Slot-T offense with him. The offense is predominately run-oriented with the aim of using misdirection to confuse the defense.

“They run it as good as anybody,” Llano head coach Craig Slaughter said. “The Slot-T comes with a nasty mentality. They do a great job with it.”

It starts with the linemen up front led by Marshall Crabb and Tyler Howard.

Senior running backs Tanner Law, who has 48 carries for 364 yards and a touchdown, Jared Leal, who has 51 carries for 382 yards and 11 scores, and Jake Wright, who has 52 carries for 362 yards and seven touchdowns, lead the running attack.

But it’s not just what the Panthers do on the ground that has caught the attention of opposing defensive coaches. While junior quarterback Will Eveld has 30 carries for 112 yards, he also has completed 21 of 46 attempts for 567 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Slaughter said one aspect of the offense is obvious to him.

“The kids grew up with it; they’ve run it for four years,” he said. “They do a great job.”

Navarro’s defense is led by senior linebacker Jake Wright, the district’s defensive player of the year. He has 23 tackles on the season, including three sacks.

Wright is a three-year starter, who was terrific last season, Slaughter said. This season, Wright is improved.

In 2014, a lot of these seniors started as sophomores and posted a 10-2 record that included a bi-district championship. Last year, the Panthers went 12-1 and lost in the regional quarterfinals.

“These kids are seniors,” Slaughter said. “They think they’re the real deal. They have a real chance (at a state title). They’re definitely in the discussion.”

Last year, Navarro prevailed 31-0.

“… Those guys put 50 up on a regular basis,” Slaughter said. “And we could sure use a turnover or two.”

Llano enters the contest after a 62-7 win against Austin Eastside Memorial on Sept. 29.

“It’s always nice to get a little confidence,” Slaughter said. “(Eastside Memorial) definitely struggled. We gave a lot of kids playing time.”

That win snapped a four-game losing streak.

Slaughter said the Jackets must move the ball offensively and make the most of their opportunities. By the same token, the defense must force three-and-outs as quickly as possible.

Against Eastside Memorial, Llano scored on six consecutive possessions and didn’t give up a first down in the first half.

