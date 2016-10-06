Four apply for vacant Granite Shoals City Council seat

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — Four people applied for the vacant Granite Shoals City Council seat left open after Eric Tanner resigned Sept. 17.

They are Jim Davant and Arturo Rubio, both of the city’s Street and Water Advisory Committee; Will Skinner of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee; and Terry Scott of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

City Secretary Elaine Simpson said the city is in the process of making sure the four residents are eligible to hold public office.

“You have to be a registered voter,” she said. “We have to check your accounts with the city and make sure you’re not delinquent.”

That includes taxes, water bills, and other possible forms of debt, she said.

Skinner and Rubio ran for council seats in May but lost.

In his resignation letter, Tanner said he left the council so he could “enthusiastically” campaign for the passage of a $3 million street improvement bond. He felt that, as a private citizen, he could more easily meet with residents to help explain the bond and have a positive impact on the approval process, Tanner stated in the letter.

The bond will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. If it passes, planned improvements include rebuilding all of Phillips Ranch Road and Valley View and constructing gutters and curbs on Prairie Creek.

The four city council applicants had to meet a 3 p.m. Sept. 30 deadline to be considered.

Council members will interview applicants during their regular meeting Oct. 11. After the interviews, each member will write their top two choices, activating a point system, to fill the term, which expires in May. The first name listed is awarded two points, while the second name gets a point.

Council members will discuss the applicant with the most points. If the selected applicant is approved, he will be sworn in that day.

The council meets at 6 p.m. in its chambers at city hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The council’s agenda will be posted Oct. 7 on the city’s website at graniteshoals.org.

jfierro@thepicayune.com