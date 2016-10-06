Burnet and China Spring battle has playoff implications

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — A battle of two of the best Class 4A teams in the state will go a long way in determining the playoff picture for District 13-4A Division I.

Even though it’s only the district opener.

Burnet (5-0) travels to China Spring (5-0) on Oct. 7. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium, 7301 N. River Crossing. Listen to the game on KMPN 95.9 FM powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com starting with a 7 p.m. pregame.

Bulldogs head coach Kurt Jones noted 13-4A is already shaping up to be one of the top 10 toughest districts in the state in any class.

All one has to do is look at the top four teams in Class 4A Division I Region IV: China Spring, Waco La Vega, Liberty Hill, and Burnet. They have a combined record of 18-1.

And Jones said he didn’t need to watch a lot of film to draw a conclusion about the Cougars.

“They have a good football team,” he said. “They have a good group of kids, and their staff does a great job.”

China Spring is led by a senior trio: dual-threat quarterback Cutter Haigood, running back Keaton Dudik, and receiver Brett Cain.

In 2015, Dudik rushed for about 2,200 yards, and Cain caught 32 passes for 660 yards.

And as impressive as these seniors are, Jones said the offensive line, which averages about 275 pounds, allows the Cougars to have the offensive rhythm they want. The offensive scheme is the spread, which puts Haigood in the shotgun.

“What’s not to like about a team like that?” he asked. “Haigood is an explosive athlete at quarterback.”

Jones said the Cougars display an equal ability to run and pass the ball with confidence.

“I can’t think of an offense we’ve played that’s any better,” he said. “It’s going to be very important we line up and recognize formations and pursue as a team and tackle well.”

Defensively, China Spring is led by all-state senior linebacker Kody Fulp and junior linebacker Braiden Mathis, who had 175 tackles last year.

In a game like this, not having self-inflicted wounds such as turning the ball over or committing a special teams blunder will be crucial to the outcome, Jones said.

“You have to help yourself tremendously by performing in all phases efficiently and making the most of every possession,” he said. “Defensively, we have to slow down their high-powered offense. We have to eliminate the big plays for them.”

The two teams enjoyed a district-wide bye last week. Jones gave the Bulldogs a day off Sept. 26 followed by three days of practice.

“We feel like we went out and tried to get better,” he said.

