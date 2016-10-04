Orville Notice Hart, 86, of Granite Shoals died Oct. 1, 2016

Orville Notice Hart, 86, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away Oct. 1, 2016. He was born to Victor Floyd and Rosa Ethel (Rush) Hart on Nov. 27, 1929, in Briggs, Texas.

Mr. Hart proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Orville distributed newspapers and also worked other jobs as well as helped his wife raise their four sons.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, sports, especially football and baseball, hunting, and raising animals.

Orville is survived by his sons, Jeffery Allen Hart of Granite Shoals, Alvin Dayton Hart, and Michael J. Hart, all of Granite Shoals; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Cleda Thomas of Louisiana, Cassie Simpson of Amarillo, Ethel Watts and husband Velton of Leander, and Doris Whitely of Belton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Syble; son, Douglas Hart; an infant sister; and brothers, Arly, Emmett, and Troy Hart.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at the funeral home with interment at Smithwick Cemetery in Smithwick.

