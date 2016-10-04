Fuel Up to Play 60 and get active with Llano Elementary

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — A big issue facing our children today is lack of physical activity. It’s often easier to put a screen in front of a kid to keep them busy rather than take them to a park or on a bike ride.

Llano Elementary School staff and students, however, have found a way to make physical activity fun and something everyone can do, particularly youth. On Friday, Oct. 6, from 6-7 p.m. at Llano Stadium before the varsity football game, Llano Elementary students and staff are inviting parents and the community to their Fuel Up to Play 60 kickoff tailgate extravaganza. The school and the Llano County 4-H are hosting the event, which includes games, free food, face “tattoos,” door prizes, and opportunities to join 4-H.

Plus, the students, under the direction of music teacher Julie Easley and physical education teacher Kim Slaughter, will perform a pre-football game dance to get people inspired about becoming active.

“We are so excited to invite our LES parents to come be part of our Fuel Up to Play 60 culminating event. Physical activity is a critical part of being healthy, and we want to teach our students the importance of exercise at a young age. And, hopefully, this will become a lifestyle choice that will carry over for a lifetime,” Llano Elementary principal Doug DeBord said.

Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by several organizations and entities, including the NFL.

Throughout the week, the campus did things to highlight the Fuel Up to Play 60 message, including milk mustaches on Tuesday, an appearance by Milk Bottle (the National Dairy Council mascot) on Wednesday, and flavored milk straws on Thursday.

Llano Elementary School has participated in Fuel Up to Play 60 for three years, effectively reaching more than 1,000 students with the message of eating right and being physically active.

The Play 60 concept comes from the strategy that kids should get at least 60 minutes of play or physical activity each day. Not a bad idea for adults either.

Fuel Up to Play 60 is a free program, but schools can apply for grants of up to $4,000 per year to help jumpstart healthy campus changes.

Campus staff can utilize the Fuel Up to Play 60 online playbook for ideas, strategies, and activities to implement at school and beyond the classroom. The hope is to not only get kids to be physically active but their parents and other family members as well. Parents can serve as great mentors for their kids by modeling a healthy lifestyle at home.

To take part in the kickoff event, meet at the north end of the stadium, 2509 Texas 16 South in Llano. Go to fueluptoplay60.com for more about the program.

editor@thepicayune.com