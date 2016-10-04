Eva B. Meeks, 92, of Sunrise Beach Village died Sept. 29, 2016

Eva B. Meeks, 92, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, passed away Sept. 29, 2016, at her home. She was born to William and Emma (Joubert) Chace on Jan. 29, 1924, in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Mrs. Meeks proudly served in the Women’s Army Air Corps during World War II and met her husband, Carl, at this time. In recent years, Eva was a member of the auxiliary for the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Charles Borromeo Ladies Club. She was also active in local Al-Anon chapters and was an avid reader of mystery novels.

Her loving memory is shared by her husband of 70 years, Carl; daughters, Carolyn Meeks, Evelyn Ireland and husband Steven Hacker, and Lelia Tiffany; son Larry Meeks and wife Karen; sisterm Lillian Hamilton; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by son Gary Meeks.

A Mass of Christian burial was Oct. 1 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Sunrise Beach Village. After services, lunch was provided to mourners at the community center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made “in memory of Eva B. Meeks” to the Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St., Kingsland, TX 78639.

The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the help and support of the Baylor Scott & White Hospice team and caregivers Linda and Rhonda.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.