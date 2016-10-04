Barbara L. Oliver, 69, of Kingsland died Sept. 30, 2016

Barbara L. Oliver, 69, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Sept. 30, 2016. She was born to Alvah Chester and Terese O. (Lewis) Learned on Feb. 14, 1947, in Houston.

Barbara loved spending time at the lake and her Canadian geese, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading her Bible daily and exploring historical Route 66. She was a member of Victory Church of Highland Lakes.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Floyd; daughter, Susan Simpson and husband Mike of Dallas; son, Bret Oliver and wife Sara of Houston; four grandchildren; and numerous cousins and relatives from the Austin-Bryan-Perry family.

Serving as pallbearers are David Learned, Bret Oliver, Michael Simpson, Troy Murrell, James Lewis, and David Adame.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 CR 304, Freeport, TX 77541. Interment will follow in Gulf Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church and earmarked for the Daisy Lewis scholarship fund.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland.