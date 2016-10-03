Llano ISD superintendent leaving for state education job

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

LLANO — Llano Independent School District Superintendent Casey Callahan has resigned to take a position as the executive director of the Region 15 Education Service Center, based in San Angelo.

The region is comprised of 42 school districts, including schools in Del Rio, Mason, and San Angelo.

“I’m very thankful for the time I have had here and look forward to being able to help in a broader view,” he said.

His first day at the service center is scheduled for Jan. 2

Callahan was with the district for five years — two as assistant superintendent and the last three as superintendent.

He has worked in education for 16 years, including at Mason ISD for nine years as a teacher and administrator and Thorndale ISD for three years as superintendent.

He is a Mason High School graduate.

On Oct 3, Llano ISD trustees will begin the search process to find his replacement during a special school board meeting.

Callahan will remain with the district through the end of the current school year but also contribute some time to his new assignment.

“I’ll still be mainly concerned with all of the goings-on of education at Llano ISD,” he said. “I will be here working in the district through the end of the semester, and I will be driving back and forth to San Angelo to be working with staff there as well,” he said.

His contract, which was set to expire on June 30, 2019, will be ended mutually between Callahan and the school board when he leaves the district, he said.

His total salary plus benefits was $141,000 per year.

connie@thepicayune.com