Burnet High School culinary art students Joshaua Woodward (left), Aerin Hinson, and Cameron Cowfer work on preparing beef sirloin jalapeño popper meatball sliders with smoky barbecue sauce for the Chalk Walk High School Food Truck Battle in Round Rock on Sept. 30. The Iron Dawgs won the competition in both the judges’ choice and people’s choice for $10,000 worth of scholarship funds. Go to bulldogbistro.org for more information on the BHS culinary arts program. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton