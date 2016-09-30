Llano football breaks losing streak with 62-7 victory

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

AUSTIN — The Llano High School football team emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Austin Eastside Memorial 62-7 on Sept.

After the Yellow Jackets (2-4 overall, District 13-4A Division II) took a 41-0 lead midway through the second quarter, officials used a running clock the rest of the game. Llano led 55-0 at the half. The Panthers (1-5) only suited up 18 players.

“Coming into the game, we were coming to look good and feel good about ourselves,” Yellow Jackets head coach Craig Slaughter said. “Offensively, the ball didn’t hit the ground. It was very crisp and very good.

Llano scored on nine of 10 possessions during the game; the only scoreless possession for the Jackets was the last one of the contest, when they took a knee.

Slaughter tipped his cap to Eastside Memorial, noting the limited number of athletes available to play but describing the game as challenging in many ways.

First, he said, his team was trying to prepare for the start of district, when they travel to Navarro on Oct. 7, so he wanted to give his starters playing time while not running up the score.

“You want to keep working on your stuff,” he said, “but you don’t want to disrespect those kids.”

Llano was supposed to receive the second half kickoff, but Slaughter told officials the Jackets would forgo that possession and started the third quarter by kicking off to the Panthers.

Eastside Memorial scored its 10-yard touchdown when quarterback William Norwood dived into the end zone to break the plane.

As a result of the lopsided halftime score, junior running back Mason Greenwood only played a half, but he had five carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns to lead all ball carriers.

In fact, most of the starting skill players didn’t play in the second half. Therefore, 10 other players had carries in the contest, including junior varsity athletes who also played as offensive and defensive linemen.

Slaughter commended his players for their willingness to share minutes, noting he heard several positive responses and greetings when athletes came off the field.

But perhaps the area that gave the Jackets the most confidence was in the passing game.

Junior receiver Anthony Watson scored the first two touchdowns on passes from junior quarterback Ben Walling. The first was for 10 yards and the other was for 38. Watson had three catches for 53 yards, while Walling completed six of eight attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Slaughter said the first touchdown was the result of working all week on that play, though it wasn’t designed for 10 yards.

“Ben threw with confidence and put it on Anthony,” the coach said. “On the second touchdown, we wanted to complete something in the pocket.”

In all, the Jackets had 462 yards of offense with 371 rushing yards.

The Panthers were limited to 63 yards of offense with eight coming on the ground.

Llano defensive coordinator Clint Easley said the score affected the defense in that he substituted freely.

“Our kids know district games are what we’ve been working for,” he said. “We have to come out and play every game like we’re going to win it. Getting five or six plays of varsity experience is very valuable.”

