Fallen Burnet firefighter Daniel Hampton to be honored at national memorial

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Burnet firefighter/EMT Daniel Hampton was looking forward to starting his dream job of being a full-time firefighter. But he never got to experience that dream because he died in 2015 while driving an ambulance during a patient transfer.

Hampton, 35, was working part time at the Burnet Fire Department and EMS as well as part time for the Brady Fire Department when the Brady department offered him a full-time slot. As a young man, he began pursuing a firefighting career, starting out as a volunteer, even doing it while he served in the Army as a military medic.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is honoring Hampton as well as 111 other fallen firefighters, during a national memorial on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. During the service, a bronze plaque bearing the names of Hampton’s and the other firefighters will be officially added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The service begins at 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The public is invited.

The firefighters will also be remembered during a special candlelight service on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the national academy.

The ceremony honors the 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2015 and 33 firefighters who died in previous years. This is the 35th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Hampton was driving a Burnet ambulance during a patient transfer Sept. 18, 2015, headed east on Texas 29. At about 9 p.m., the ambulance struck a semi-truck, killing Hampton and injuring paramedic Timothy Pierce and the patient.

“(Hampton) was an outstanding firefighter and EMT,” Burnet Fire Chief Mark Ingram said after the man’s death. “It’s a big family, and he was definitely part of our family.”

Hampton dreamed of becoming a firefighter since he was 14 years old. As soon as he was old enough, he joined as a volunteer for the Camelot Fire Department.

When he turned 18, Hampton joined the Army and earned numerous awards as a medic. He served in Iraq during Iraqi Freedom.

After the military, he continued pursuing his dream to become a full-time firefighter, eventually working part time in Burnet starting in 2013 and then part time in Brady starting in June 2015. Just prior to his death, Hampton learned that Brady wanted him to become a full-time firefighter.

Hampton left behind a wife, Lisa, whom he married on Oct. 15, 2011, as well as the two children they had together, Hunter and Madison, and stepsons Brendon and Andy, whom he considered his own.

“The two most important things in the world to Daniel were being a firefighter and being a father,” a National Fallen Firefighters Foundation statement read. “No matter what obstacles life threw at Daniel, he would always overcome them. He would do anything for his family and friends. Daniel had fulfilled all of his dreams. He was a husband, a father, and had become a full-time firefighter.”

Go to firehero.org for more information on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the memorial.

