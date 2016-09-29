Categorized | Obituaries

Jimmy Lee Ervin, 49, of Llano died Sept. 26, 2016

Jimmy Lee ErvinJimmy Lee “Peanut” Ervin passed away Sept. 26, 2016, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 49. He was born June 1, 1967, in Fort Worth to Lula Mae (Clemens) and Jimmy Lee Ward.

Peanut was a Methodist and a lifetime resident of Llano. He loved to fish and just hang out.

He is survived by brothers Earnest “Jabo” Ervin of Llano, Willie Ray Ervin of Llano, Wayne Ward of Palestine, and Carlos Ward of Jacksonville; sisters, Lucille Lewis and husband Michael of Waco, Velma Haynes and husband Terrance of Itasca and Shadow Lynn Schneider of Aurora, Colorado; as well as numeral nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, with Ernest Stevens officiating.

Honorary pallbearers include a host of friends and family members.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.


