Video catches suspect stealing from Granite Shoals food pantry

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — Joseph’s Food Pantry founder Roy Guerrero offered prayers as well as a message of hope after hearing Granite Shoals police tracked down a suspect accused of burglarizing his facility.

“We found it a little ironic. That same day, we helped 100-plus families. He could have waited until later on (in) the day or in the morning when we were there, and we would have helped him out with some groceries no problem,” Guerrero said. “As a faith-based organization, we will pray for that gentleman, and hopefully, he will receive Jesus.”

On Sept. 23, authorities arrested and charged 49-year-old William Edward Flemmer with two counts of burglary of a building in the theft of food taken from the community’s only food bank.

The police report stated that the suspect, in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, not only stole food from the facility, located in the 700 block of Phillips Ranch Road, but also took items from nearby convenience store The Black Pearl, located in the 1400 block of the same street.

Convenience store owners reported several cases of beer and packs of cigarette stolen from the location, according to the report.

Surveillance video and a short police visit with the suspect, who has had brushes with the law in the past, unraveled clues in the case.

“Both of the stores have some pretty good surveillance camera systems, the one particularly from Joseph’s Food Pantry,” Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears said. “We were able to get a pretty decent look at him and have an idea who it was.”

He said investigators made note of three distinctive tattoos and the shoes the suspect wore at the time of the incident.

Authorities found the suspect with ease.

“He lives between the two (locations),” he said.

Police arrested Flemmer after securing a warrant. He remains in the Burnet County Jail on two $7,500 surety bonds.

His charges are state jail felonies, punishable by up to two years incarceration if convicted.

Boshears expressed concern for the nature of the crime.

“It’s disappointing that someone would do that, take some food out of the hands of families and kids that need it,” he said.

Guerrero said the incident will not deter his efforts and those of his volunteers to feed families.

“It was more about the damage he did. He broke the back door of the pantry, one of our cameras, one of our lights,” he said. “We’re coming to a time where people are going to be desperate for food. Unfortunately, this man wasn’t aware we would have been able to help him.”

To donate, volunteer or find out more about Joseph’s Food Pantry, contact (830) 220-2344 or foodpantry@josephsfoodpantry.com.

connie@thepicayune.com