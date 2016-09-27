Monty B. Madison, 83, of Burnet died Sept. 22, 2016

Monty B. Madison, 83, of Burnet passed away Sept. 22, 2016, in Llano. He was born Dec. 28, 1932, in Parnell near Estelline in West Texas to H.H. and Jewell Parnell Madison.

Monty spent his younger years in Estelline and later in Gilmer but moved alone at age 16 to California, where he graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1951. The draft of 1953 took Monty to the Korean Conflict, during which he served as an intelligence and reconnaissance specialist for the 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division and Regimental Headquarters for two years.

Upon returning to California, Monty joined the Los Angeles Police Department in February 1957, serving in numerous divisions on vice, homicide, and narcotics units.

Monty was a founding member of the elite Special Investigation Section of the LAPD of which there have only been 121 members in the 51 years of existence. He retired as Investigator III supervising detective of the North Hollywood Station in August 1977 and returned to Texas to ranch.

Monty is survived by his wife, Earline Zimmerman; two sons, Monty B. Madison Jr. and wife Cathy of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and Mark Madison of Pflugerville; two stepdaughters, Sandi (Mike) Laxague of Reno, Nevada, and Sheila (Ray) Thomson of Whitehall, New York; grandchildren, Joshua Madison, Trey and Jacob Kimball, Lydia and Brycen Hurlburt, and Austin and Alyssa Laxague; great-grandson, Rain Madison; and his best friend and loyal pet, Cocoa.

No services are planned.

The family requests any donations be to the Hill Country Humane Society (formerly Christ-Yoder Animal Shelter) in Buchanan Dam.

Arrangements by Edgar and Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444. Go to jenkinsserves.com to offer condolences.