Marie C. Gregory, 91, of Kingsland died Sept. 24, 2016

Marie C. Gregory passed away Sept. 24, 2016, at the age of 91. She was born Oct. 19, 1924, in Norphlet, Arkansas, to Josie (Dison) and John Sinclair.

Marie was a homemaker and a Realtor. She moved to Kingsland from Midland in 1995. She was of the Lutheran faith and was an Eastern Star.

She is survived by son, Rick Gregory and husband Drew Gerencer of Kingsland; daughter, Vicki and husband Zachary Cross of Fort Worth; and grandson Joshua Cross.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Travis McMillan; sisters, Linda Alvey and Wanda Corbin; and grandson Steely De La Pena.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association USA, 222 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60606.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.