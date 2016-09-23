Irene Rickwartz Kleman, 87, of Burnet died Sept. 21, 2016. She was born April 23, 1929, in Nazareth, Texas, to Mary Smith Rickwartz and Clemens Rickwartz.

She grew up on a farm near Nazareth. She married Bernard “Shorty” Kleman in 1948 in Nazareth. They raised their son, Ron, in Amarillo.

Irene is survived by two grandsons, a daughter-in-law, and a brother. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, three brothers, and five sisters.

Irene was a devout Catholic and was known by her church friends as “Energizer Bunny.” She was a wonderful artist and had many talents. Irene will be missed by her family and friends.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Burnet. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park.

Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.