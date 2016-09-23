Categorized | Obituaries

Irene Rickwartz Kleman, 87, of Burnet died Sept. 21, 2016

Irene Rickwartz KlemanIrene Rickwartz Kleman, 87, of Burnet died Sept. 21, 2016. She was born April 23, 1929, in Nazareth, Texas, to Mary Smith Rickwartz and Clemens Rickwartz. 

She grew up on a farm near Nazareth. She married Bernard “Shorty” Kleman in 1948 in Nazareth.  They raised their son, Ron, in Amarillo.

Irene is survived by two grandsons, a daughter-in-law, and a brother. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, three brothers, and five sisters.

Irene was a devout Catholic and was known by her church friends as “Energizer Bunny.” She was a wonderful artist and had many talents. Irene will be missed by her family and friends.    

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Burnet. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park.

