Burnet Bulldogs stay unbeaten with 32-6 win against Llano

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — The Burnet Bulldogs defense played a tremendous game against the Llano Yellow Jackets on Sept. 23, forcing at least four fumbles and one interception as the Bulldogs won 32-6.

The victory puts Burnet at 5-0 on the season as the squad heads into a bye week, giving them a little rest before starting District 13-4A Division I play. The game also marked the return of Steven Gallardo, who adds another weapon to an already potent Burnet offense.

And Burnet’s Tyler Torres put four field goals through the uprights, including a 38-yarder. Torres demonstrated he can definitely be a factor in a game that gets a bit close.

The Bulldogs raced out to a 29-0 lead in the first half. Torres got things started with a 31-yard field goal. Then Koby Edwards connected with one of his many targets, Tyler Ford this time, for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 10-0.

Ford didn’t spend much time basking in any accolades because, on Llano’s next drive, he snatched a Ben Walling pass and returned it 20 yards for the “pick 6.” The point-after failed, but the Bulldogs still led 16-0.

Torres added his second field goal, a 29-yarder. Then Edwards turned to another one of his receivers, Drew Kiser, and they connected for a 26-yard touchdown pass, driving the score to 26-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Llano fumbled the ball, and Burnet came up with it. Though they didn’t get a touchdown off the turnover, the Bulldogs did get some points: a Torres 25-yard field goal.

The scoring slowed quite a bit in the second half as Burnet only managed three more points. This came off Torres’ longest field goal of the night from 38 yards.

If the Bulldogs had any trouble, it was probably penalties. They racked up a few, and two brought touchdowns back.

On the other side, Llano showed some sparks but just couldn’t generate many points. The one touchdown came after Walling rambled 75 yards to set the ball on the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line. Then Mason Greenwood finished it off with a 10-yard scoring run.

Llano (13-4A Division II) drops to 1-4 on the year.

The Bulldogs get next Friday off but head to China Spring on Oct. 7 for their district opener. Llano has a short week as they play Eastside Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 29.

