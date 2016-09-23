Burnet CISD accepting nominations for Hall of Honor

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 class of the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Hall of Honor.

People may nominate individuals in four categories:

• distinguished Burnet High School graduate;

• distinguished Burnet High School athlete;

• distinguished former board member;

• and distinguished former employee.

Each must be a decade removed from graduation or service and have shown dedication and brought prestige to the school district.

Go to burnetcisd.net and click on the “Hall of Honor” tab on the left to fill out a nomination form, which is due Jan. 6, 2017.

This class will be the fourth inducted into the hall.

Superintendent Keith McBurnett counts it a privilege to be able to honor those who’ve done plenty to represent the very best of the school district.

It also helps current students see what people who graduate or served at Burnet CISD have accomplished so they, too, can be encouraged to do the same.

The selectees will be honored at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet in February where a short biography will be read on each one by different members of the school board and Burnet CISD officials.

Past members of the hall include graduate Robby Robertson, former professional football players Dudley Meredith and Doak Field, Sen. Jack Johnson of the Tennessee State Senate, former superintendent Bob Wilkin, and Jason Holbrook, who died from injuries he sustained when his military vehicle was attacked. Holbrook, who attended West Point, was deployed as part of Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force-Afghanistan.

