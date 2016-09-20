Suspected Atkins Pharmacy burglar caught due to parking lot chat

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — When Kevin Atkins of Atkins Pharmacy, 701 Third St., decided to work a little longer on a remodel at his business after hours Sept. 6, he had no idea he would have a conversation with the man who would be accused of burglarizing his store a day later.

“I was working on our front porch on the ladder. I hear this voice from the Chevy pickup. He kept rambling on about his pickup because he has one like mine,” Atkins said. “I had no idea what he was up to.

“He asked me what I was working on, and I told him, ‘The owners were re-modeling.’ I stepped off the ladder and took a look at him,” he added. “I got a good look at him.”

Marble Falls police said the suspect then burglarized the pharmacy at about 5 a.m. Sept. 7 by cutting through the tin roof of the building.

“There were two medications that were taken. One was a thyroid medication, and the other one was progesterone. I don’t know that he necessarily knew what he was getting ahold of when he took those medications,” Marble Falls Police Department Sgt. Trisha Ratliff said. “ I think he may have been in a hurry when he left. I believe he was scared off by the alarm system.”

Investigators said the security system as well as Atkins meeting with the suspect played key roles in unraveling clues.

“It turned out it was him,” Atkins said.

The owner not only recognized the man from the video but identified the suspect in a photograph lineup.

As a result of the investigation, William Franklin Buse, 44, of Kingsland was arrested by the Austin Police Department on Sept. 18 and charged with burglary of a building. He was booked into the Travis County Jail, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Atkins expressed satisfaction in the arrest, not only because police captured a suspect but because of the steps he took to protect his business since a burglary about a year earlier.

In August 2015, thieves broke in, ransacked the business, and stole a large quantity of prescription narcotics from the same pharmacy.

“Ever since last year, when they dug a hole in the back wall, I beefed up security,” he said. “I’ve been aggressive.”

Without giving away too many details, Atkins shared information about how his system thwarted a potentially more extensive theft this time.

The burglar found more extensive barriers and additional security features present than a year ago, he said.

“It tells me our security system works. He wasn’t going to be able to pry open the door,” Atkins said. “The typical way pharmacy’s stored controlled substances, that’s going away.”

He offered advice to his fellow pharmacists.

“Everybody needs to beef up their security, so (the thieves) go somewhere else,” he said.

connie@thepicayune.com