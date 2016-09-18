Llano misses multiple scoring opportunities in Lago Vista loss

JENNIFER FIERRO / STAFF WRITER

LLANO — The Llano High School football team’s 41-13 loss to Lago Vista on Sept. 16 can be defined by one number: seven.

As in seven trips inside the Vikings’ red zone and only two scores.

The Yellow Jackets (1-3 overall, District 13-4A Division II) had their opportunities, head coach Craig Slaughter said. They just weren’t able to capitalize.

“It’s frustrating because me moved the ball consistently inside the 10,” he said. “We just kept not cashing in.”

Llano missed two field goals that would have closed the gap, especially in the first half when the Vikings led 21-7.

But it wasn’t just the offense that has Slaughter concerned. The Yellow Jackets had played very well defensively the first three weeks of the season.

That changed against Lago Vista.

“That was our worst game we had this year,” he said. “We gave up big chunks of yardage.”

The Vikings racked up 480 yards of total offense with 361 in the air thanks to quarterback Jarred De Felice, who found seven different receivers. He had a touchdown pass to Covey Wright that went for 75 yards, another to Collin Docker for 52 yards, a third to Tyler Emanuel for 52 yards, and his final one to Bryce Hardway for 28 yards. De Felice also had a 37-yard rushing touchdown.

Llano junior quarterback Ben Walling completed 10 of 26 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Senior John Heflin had 19 rushes for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 54 yards. Freshman Aaron Brown had three rushes for nine yards and a score.

Slaughter said he and the coaches are talking about how they can best help their players since this slump isn’t so much about play calling as it is about execution, which adds up to missed opportunities.

“Do we need to ask the kids to do something less?” he said. “We’re debating about what we need to do.”

The Yellow Jackets welcome Burnet at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 to Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East.

jfierro@thepicayune.com