Marble Falls loses district opener to Alamo Heights, 41-16

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School football team lost to San Antonio Alamo Heights 41-16 on Sept.16 in the District 26-5A opener for both teams.

“I was very pleased,” Mustangs head coach Matt Green said. “More growth for our young ones.”

Marble Falls’ (2-2 overall, 0-1 district) senior kicker Gavino Tinajera kicked field goals of 34, 31 and 31 yards, while senior linebacker Heath Dooley returned an interception for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Mules’ (4-0, 1-0) senior quarterback Will Chaney scored two rushing touchdowns of six and two yards and found sophomore receiver Nik Proctor for a 32-yard score.

Senior running back Deryl Reynolds added touchdown runs of five and four yards, and senior running back Tucker Azar finished the scoring with an 11-yard scamper.

Alamo Heights led 21-6 at the half.

To Green, this game came down to his players understanding they must take advantage of opportunities when they happen.

He noted a dropped touchdown catch during the drive that ended with Tinajera’s 38-yard field goal. Dooley’s first interception gave the Mustangs a first down on their own 46. But a holding call moved them backwards. So on third-and-18, sophomore quarterback Andrew Stripling found senior running back Dalton Mayberry for a screen that went for 14 yards. The Mustangs punted on fourth down.

That pinned the Mules on their 13, where the drive stalled. On the ensuing punt, the Mustangs got the ball on the Alamo Heights 38. Stripling hit sophomore running back Cooper Wilson for a 25-yard pass to the Mules’ 13. But the Mustangs fumbled on the next play to end the drive.

Alamo Heights had no such issues as the Mules kept scoring to keep a double-digit lead, which allowed their defense to stack the box and bring pressure from multiple places.

“We learned how to play against a good physical fast team,” Green said. “They were good. I thought our kids fought and battled. Their front six was very good.”

The Marble Falls defense recorded three interceptions with two by Dooley and a third by junior defensive back Latham Nakhleh.

Chaney completed 16 of 25 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Proctor had nine receptions for 116 yards and a score, and Reynolds had 20 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Stripling completed 15 of 28 passes for 203 yards with an interception, while junior receiver Michale Wilcox caught five passes for 83 yards, and Wilson had 10 rushes for 47 yards.

Green said he was proud of the way his players fought and noted they left Mustang Stadium a better team because of it.

Marble Falls travels to Castroville Medina Valley for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Sept. 23 at Panther Stadium, 8449 FM 471 South in Castroville. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

jfierro@thepicayune.com