Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Sept. 6-12, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 6-12, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Julie Ann Bagley-Coburn, 40, of Pontotoc was arrested Sept. 7 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-theft of property, and theft. No bond or release information was available.

Ricki Leigh Busby, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 11 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Miguel Angel Campuzano, 22, of El Paso was arrested Sept. 6 by LCSO for violation of a promise to appear, driving while license is suspended, failure to appear/bail jumping, and speeding. He was released the same day after paying fines.

Raul Orlando Castro-Fabrega, 43, of Austin was arrested Sept. 10 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Marion Lee Cunningham Jr., 38, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 6 for surety surrender-possession of marijuana, illegal burning, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Tyler Joe Davidson, 22, of Austin was arrested Sept. 11 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for interfering with public duties. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 38, of Llano was arrested Sept. 8 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Victoria Leigh Gommel, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 10 by LCSO for motion to revoke-abandoning/endangering a child. No bond or release information was available.

Holly Rae Groth, 41, was arrested Sept. 9 by LCSO for prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, criminal trespass of a habitation, bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and bond revocation-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Pedro Eric Haas, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 10 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Megan Bolinger Hazel, 27, of Llano was arrested Sept. 10 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and displaying fictitious registration. She was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Krystal Mae Holt, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 9 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth J. Hopkins, 42, of Tow was arrested Sept. 11 by LCSO for displaying expired registration/license plates. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Chase Lyn McCoy, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 7 by LCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Bryndan Lewis Mafzinger, 26, of Corpus Christi was arrested Sept. 12 by LCSO for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Oliva Jr., 20, of Llano was arrested Sept. 11 by LCSO for assault on a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Nichole Sutton, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 9 by LCSO on a commitment order. No bond or release information was available.

Ashley Townsend, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 11 by DPS for driving while intoxicated, expired license plates/registration, violation of a promise to appear. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Michael Ross Webb, 49, of Sunrise Beach was arrested Sept. 10 by LCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.