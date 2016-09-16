Burnet stays perfect with 44-18 win over Austin Crockett

DANIEL CLIFTON • EDITOR

BURNET — The Burnet Bulldogs scored 26 unanswered points in the first half on their way to a 44-18 win over Austin Crockett on Sept. 16 at Bulldog Field.

The homecoming victory puts Burnet at 4-0, but Coach Kurt Jones said they have to stay hungry.

“We wanted to play our best game of the year, but we may have got a little complacent,” he said. “We have a chance of being a great team, but we have to stay hungry.”

The Bulldogs started to move the ball well on their first drive out of the gate but sputtered just a bit in the red zone. This set up a Tyler Torres 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The next big play for the Bulldogs came when Tyler Ford broke loose for a 60-yard run setting up a Koby Edwards’ 4-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs’ offense kept rolling, this time Kyle Cavender added an 18-yard touchdown run

The next score came when Edwards connected with Drew Kiser for a 20-yard touchdown pass play.

The Burnet defense kept Crockett’s Michael Hidrogo contained for most of the game. But Crockett added a touchdown heading into the halftime.

In the third quarter, Edwards and Company kept rolling. He hit Sterling Galban for a 45-yard touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 30-6. Then, the two teamed up for a 43-yard touchdown.

But Crockett showed some sparks, taking advantage of an interception that gave them a very short field to work with.

Hidrogo took advantage of it, punching the ball in from the 2-yard line.

Galban added another Bulldog score, making it a 44-12 game with less than three minutes left in the game. But the Crockett Cougars pushed down the field and scored as time ran out, making the final score 44-18.

Though they won, Jones saw room for improvement.

“I felt like we were a little sloppy at times,” he said. “We can’t take it easy. We need to always work to get better.”

That said, Jones added he was very proud of the team in how they stayed in there and grinded it out.

“Yeah, we have a chance to be a real good team,” Jones said.

The Bulldogs travel to Llano on Sept. 23 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Listen to the game on KMPN 95.9 FM powered by KBEY or at KBEYFM.com starting with a 7 p.m. pregame show.

daniel@thepicayune.com